Hillary Clinton wants voters to have a greater sense of urgency about the presidential election this fall after President Trump got the best of her four years ago.

In her address to the Democratic National Convention, Mrs. Clinton planned to say she wishes Mr. Trump had been better at the job, “but, sadly, he is who he is,” and to call on voters to back Joseph R. Biden “like our lives and livelihoods are on the line.”

“For four years, people have said to me, ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was, I wish I could go back and do it over.’ Or worse, ‘I should have voted,’” Mrs. Clinton says, according to speech excerpts. “Well, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election.”

She adds, “Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line because they are.”

Mrs. Clinton served as Secretary of State in the Obama administration before becoming the first woman to win a major party’s presidential nomination.

She was viewed as the consensus frontrunner in the 2016 race before voters pushed back against Democrats and the Washington establishment by electing Mr. Trump as the nation’s 45th president.

The 72-year-old planned to tell Democrats on Wednesday that voters must seize the opportunity to turn the page.

“There’s a lot of heartbreak in America right now – and the truth is, many things were broken before the pandemic. But, as the saying goes, the world breaks everyone, and afterward, many are strong at the broken places,” she says. “Joe Biden knows how to heal, unify, and lead, because he’s done all of that for his family and his country.”

