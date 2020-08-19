Hillary Clinton on Wednesday urged voters to learn from her experience that winning the most votes doesn’t mean winning The White House.

Speaking during the Democratic National Convention, Mrs. Clinton said that voters must send an undeniable statement in the November election.

“Don’t forget Joe and Kamala can still win by 3 million votes and still lose, take it from me. So we need numbers so overwhelming so Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory,” Mrs. Clinton said.

Ms. Clinton appeared during the third day of the convention on behalf of Joseph R. Biden, saying that there were lessons to be learned from her stunning loss in the 2016 election, including the importance of getting as many people as possible to vote.

“For four years, people have said to me, ‘I didn’t realize how dangerous he was, I wish I could go back and do it over.’ Or worst, ‘I should have voted,’” Mrs. Clinton said. “Well, this can’t be another woulda coulda shoulda election.”

She said if Democrats turn out in force in November then it will mark a big step toward healing the nation and “redeem the soul and promise of our country led by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.”

