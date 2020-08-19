Democrats on Wednesday chose Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California to be the party’s 2020 vice presidential nominee, officially making Ms. Harris the first woman of color to be on a major-party presidential ticket.

Ms. Harris, a 55-year-old former attorney general of California, was born in Oakland to a Jamaican father and an Indian mother.

Her sister Maya, niece Meena and stepdaughter Ella Emhoff delivered speeches on her behalf in a video.

Former President Barack Obama said earlier on the third night of the Democratic National Convention that Ms. Harris is an “ideal partner” for Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden.

Mr. Obama said Ms. Harris is “more than prepared for the job” and “someone who knows what it’s like to overcome barriers and who’s made a career fighting to help others live out their own American dream.”

Hillary Clinton, the Democrats’ 2016 presidential nominee, also gave Ms. Harris a shout-out earlier in the evening, saying she’s “relentless in the pursuit of justice and equity” and that she’ll be able to take on incoming fire.

“Tonight, I’m thinking of the girls and boys who see themselves in America’s future because of Kamala Harris,” Mrs. Clinton said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.