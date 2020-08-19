Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California, who will become the first woman of color to be on a major-party presidential ticket Wednesday evening, plans to rip President Trump’s “failure of leadership” and say Joseph R. Biden is the man to turn around a country under siege.

“Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons,” Ms. Harris, 55, said in prepared remarks. “Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose.”

She said Mr. Biden shares a vision of the United States as a “beloved community where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love.”

“Today, that country feels distant. Donald Trump’s failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods,” she plans to say. “We can do better and deserve so much more.”

Ms. Harris, a former California attorney general, will accept the Democratic vice presidential nomination as she helps close out the proceedings on the third night of the virtual Democratic National Convention.

She entered the 2020 Democratic presidential race in January 2019 to great fanfare but ended up pulling the plug on her campaign in December ahead of the Iowa Caucus.

Mr. Biden announced Ms. Harris as his ticketmate last week.

Democrats formally nominated Mr. Biden to be their party’s presidential nominee on Tuesday and he will give an acceptance speech on Thursday.

