Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California on Wednesday helped kick off the third night of the modified Democratic National Convention before she officially becomes the party’s vice presidential nominee later in the evening.

She said amid the excitement and enthusiasm for the election, people also might have heard about “obstacles” and “misinformation” about voting.

“I think we need to ask ourselves: why don’t they want us to vote?” she said. “The answer is because when we vote, things change. When we vote, things get better.”

“Each of us needs a plan - a voting plan,” she said.

Ms. Harris, a 55-year-old former attorney general of California, is the first woman of color to be on a major-party presidential ticket.

She spoke ahead of planned speeches from a number of female Democratic luminaries, including 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Former President Barack Obama is also expected to tear into President Trump and make the case for Joseph R. Biden, his former right-hand man and Democrats’ presidential nominee this year.

