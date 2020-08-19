White House senior counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday dismissed the Republican endorsements for presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden, saying it doesn’t accurately represent the base.

Several notable Republicans threw their support behind Mr. Biden this week, including former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former Secretary of State Colin Powell and Cindy McCain, wife of the late Sen. John McCain.

“It’s basically more shrugged shoulders than raised eyebrows,” Mrs. Conway said on Fox News. “I think the question is, what are the rank-and-file Republicans [doing]? Are they sticking with President Trump?”

According to a Gallup poll conducted July 30-Aug. 12, an overwhelming 90% of Republicans approve of Mr. Trump’s performance as president.

That number sharply drops to 39% for independent voters and a mere 5% for Democrats.

Mrs. Conway said Mr. Trump will make his case next week as the “health care president” and the only one capable of rebuilding the economy.

“It’s our time to show … if not for Donald Trump and Mike Pence being in the White House these people would not have a job, they would not have PPP loans,” she said.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled to start Monday and last through Thursday.

