Kimberly Klacik is a young Black Republican woman now running for Congress in Maryland’s 7th District — seeking to occupy the seat once held by the late Elijah Cummings. She has emerged with an emphatic new campaign video shot on the streets of Baltimore City.

“Democrats don’t want you to see this. They’re scared that I’m exposing what life is like in Democrat-run cities. That’s why I’m running for Congress. Because all Black lives matter. Baltimore matters. And Black people don’t have to vote Democrat,” Ms. Klacik advises in the three-minute outreach released on Monday.

“The Democrats have betrayed Baltimore,” she says, later asking four local residents if they agree with defunding the local police.

Each rejected the idea.

“I had three sons killed in Baltimore City. If we defund the police officers, it would be worse than that. I’m opposed to that,” one said.

“What do you want to defund the police for? Why? How do you defend your city, your community? Families are losing here?” another noted.

“It’s not just Baltimore. The worst place for a Black person to live in America is a Democrat-controlled city,” Ms. Klacik says in the spot, which has been widely circulated and accrued more than 4 million views in its first 24 hours.

The video caught the attention of the national media as well as President Trump.

“Kimberly will work with the Trump administration and we will bring Baltimore back, and fast. Don’t blow it Baltimore, the Democrats have destroyed your city!” Mr. Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

