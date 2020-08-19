Federal investigators charged an Air Force airman with arson during May riots in Utah, and said they were able to connect him to the crime because he used his distinctive government-issued gas mask, which they were able to match to video of the perpetrator.

Airman First Class Larry Raynold Williams Jr. was charged on Monday with being involved in torching a Salt Lake City police car on May 30, as racial justice protests spiraled into riots.

He’s the fifth person to be charged in connection with the crime, and in each case social media and online video has helped authorities make identifications.

In the case of Airman Williams, who is stationed at Hill Air Force Base, investigators produced photos they say show him lighting and tossing a white cloth at the police car.

The person throwing the cloth was wearing a black full-face gas mask with white marker writing that said “TRNG ONLY,” and a visible lot number for the filter canister.

Investigators found out Airman Williams had been issued a mask for training in March, and the the TRNG ONLY markings were consistent with how Hill Air Force Base marked its equipment. Investigators also matched the filter canister lot number to a canister he’d been issued.

“Our intent has been to bring consequence to the lawlessness that we witnessed,” said U.S. Attorney John W. Huber.

The Washington Times reported this week that federal investigators say they’ve compiled more than 80,000 video clips of the riots, from at least five different social media platforms. That has allowed them to identify people months after the event.

But Mr. Huber said that’s not the whole story.

“While available video and photographs played a prominent role in the investigation, solid investigative efforts by agents and detectives made the difference in these arrests,” he said.

