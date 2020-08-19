Liberal advocacy groups sued the U.S. Postal Service and the postmaster general this week, saying the implementation of sweeping operational changes to the sorting and delivery of mail was intended to “sabotage” mail-in ballots for the November election.

The National Urban League, Common Cause, and the League of Women Voters joined together Tuesday, filing a 37-page complaint in the District of Maryland asking the court to prohibit the changes, and to declare they violate the U.S. Constitution.

The filing comes as the U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced he would delay operational changes to mail delivery until after the election.

He was reportedly making changes and reforms at the agency, but critics argued the alterations could impact the election.

Nearly two dozen states also threatened to sue.

According to the complaint, the groups allege the postmaster had decommissioned mail sorting machines, removed post office collection boxes, prohibited overtime and extra delivery trips by postal workers, and reprioritized the delivery of election mail.

The liberal groups charge the actions could disenfranchise voters that rely on mailing in their ballots, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Politically motivated tampering with the operation of the Postal Service is unlawful and unconstitutional even in ordinary times,” the complaint read.

President Trump and Republicans, though, have stressed it is important for voters to vote in person when possible, suggesting widespread mail-in voting could lead to fraud.

Conservative advocacy groups have pushed back against some of the liberal charges, saying mailboxes, for example, are moved regularly from low demand areas to higher demand.

