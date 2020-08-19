SUMPTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - A man was charged Wednesday with killing his ex-girlfriend and three more people in weekend shootings in suburban Detroit.

Raymond Bailey, 37, of Kinross was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

Bailey is accused of killing ex-girlfriend Laura Tanner, 35, her sister Sarah Grupa, 38, Forrest Sampson, 28, and Neal Sampson, 30. The Sampsons were brothers and were related to the women. Police were called to a home in Sumpter Township on Saturday.

Bailey was arrested a day later in Bay County and was in a hospital Wednesday. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney who could comment on the case.

“The allegations in this case are the quintessential example of domestic victimology,” Worthy said. “As a result, four people are now tragically deceased.

“We clearly understand the social psychology of the domestic violence victim and we strive mightily to support them. So, please, if you are a victim of domestic violence, help is available,” the prosecutor said.

