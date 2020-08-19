House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said that instead of trying to crush the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are trying to crush Obamacare.

“Instead of crushing the virus, they’re trying to crush the Affordable Care Act and its pre-existing conditions benefit,” the California Democrat said on the third night of the modified Democratic National Convention.

Mrs. Pelosi said the Democrat-led House has passed legislation on issues like prescription drug prices, voting rights and policing that have gone to die in the GOP-led Senate.

She said the country will elect Joseph R. Biden to the White House and rid the country of “Trump’s heartless disregard for American goodness.”

“As speaker of the House, I’ve seen firsthand Donald Trump’s disrespect for facts, for working families, and for women in particular - disrespect written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct,” she said. “But we know what he doesn’t: that when women succeed, America succeeds.”

Mr. Trump recently said he’s pursuing an executive order requiring insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions as a “double safety net.”

Obamacare bans insurance companies from denying coverage because of pre-existing conditions.

