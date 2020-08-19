NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Federal authorities say a computer consultant has been indicted on charges of having bribed a public official to get a $350,000 emergency contract in New Jersey almost five years ago.

Jeanmarie Zahore, 56, of Rahway is accused of having engaged in a scheme to offer an unnamed official payments to have the IZ Nettech business he operated out of his home awarded the September 2015 emergency contract from the Orange Township City Council, the U.S. attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Officials allege that in November 2015, Zahore gave the official checks totaling about $20,000 and characterized them as gifts on an expense spreadsheet related to the municipal project

Zahore faces charges including making corrupt payments to a public official and wire fraud; a message seeking comment was left for his attorney Wednesday.

In January, a former Orange board of education member pleaded guilty to fraud and other counts in a corruption scheme that authorities said involved misusing public funds at a public library and recreation center.

