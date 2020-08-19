The state of Pennsylvania said Wednesday it is launching an app that alerts users if they’ve been in proximity to a person infected with the coronavirus, making it the latest place to bolster virus-tracking efforts with smartphone technology.

The COVID Alert PA app will be available for free in the Google Play or Apple App store by September.

Locating potential chains of transmission and breaking them up is critical to corralling the virus, which has killed nearly 172,000 people in the U.S. and upended normal life. People with known exposure to other cases can isolate themselves and get tested to see if they are positive and need to quarantine for a while.

Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the app is designed to support, but not replace, traditional contact-tracing efforts being conducted by 1,200 trained tracers.

“By utilizing this technology, we can quickly notify more people who have been exposed to COVID-19. We hope when this app is available, Pennsylvanians will do the right thing and download, use it and continue to remain alert as we continue to fight this virus,” she said.

Officials said their public-health staff will provide people who test positive with a six-digit validation code that enables the technology to send a push notification to other users of the app who’ve been in close contact.

Dr. Levine said the app uses “Bluetooth proximity” technology that allows users to remain anonymous. It does not enable location services or use GPS to track individuals, as privacy concerns remain one of the key roadblocks to broader use of such apps.

“It is important for users to know that we are not collecting any personal information with this app,” she said.

Broadly speaking, the U.S. has been slow to adopt smartphone technology as part of its pandemic efforts.

Apple partnered with Google in May to launch the Exposure Notifications System. It says 20 states and territories representing 45% have shown interest.

Virginia was the first state to launch a statewide app from Apple and Google earlier this month, and Alabama followed suit earlier this week.

Reports from around the globe show an uneven experience.

Some countries, including South Korea, have relied on sweeping tech-based efforts as part of its success story in controlling the virus, while Kuwait used smartphones and high-tech bracelets to track cases and enforce quarantines.

Global users have reported an uneven experience. Some say it doesn’t provide enough information about their potential exposure to be useful, while privacy advocates say it risks government intrusion.

A controversy around Israel’s use of the technology prompted its Supreme Court to order tighter parliamentary oversight and disruptions in its use.

