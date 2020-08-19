The Supreme Court will hear a challenge over the Affordable Care Act one week after the Nov. 3rd Election Day, according to the oral arguments calendar posted on the high court’s website.

On Nov. 10, the justices will consider a challenge brought by states over part of Obamacare that requires a minimum payment.

The legal action comes after Republican lawmakers lowered the penalty-tax for the individual mandate to zero. It’s considered one of the most eyed cases of the term.

The 2020 term will officially kick off on Oct. 5.

The justices wrapped up the 2019 term in July and for the first time held oral arguments through teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

