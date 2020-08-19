President Trump on Wednesday refused to condemn the online conspiratorial QAnon movement that thinks he is a savior against Satan-worshiping pedophiles who control the government.

“I haven’t heard that, but that, uh — is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing?” Mr. Trump said. “I’m willing to put myself out there.”

He focused on the fact that followers like him.

“I don’t know much about the movement other than that they appreciate me very much,” Mr. Trump said. “I heard that it is gaining in popularity.”

A related conspiracy, known as Pizzagate, led to real harm in 2016 when a North Carolina man decided to investigate a D.C. pizza restaurant that was inexplicably linked to a pedophile ring.

The man fired three rounds in the establishment, which is frequented by families. He was arrested and sentenced to four years in prison.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.