The White House is open to increasing the money it first proposed for the U.S. Postal Service in stimulus talks with Congressional Democrats for the fifth round of coronavirus relief.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the president doesn’t have a cap on the number in his negotiations on the COVID-19 legislation.

Republicans had proposed $10 billion for the Postal Service while Democrats are set to return to Washington Sunday to pass a bill with $25 billion in funding.

Negotiations between the White House and Democrats on Capitol Hill broke down earlier this month as the two sides blamed the other for an unwillingness to meet between a $1 trillion GOP proposal and a nearly $4 trillion package pushed by Democrats.

The White House wants to see unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions included in any skinny relief bill passed by Congress.

“We are waiting on reckless [House Speaker Nancy] Pelosi to get back and do her job,” Ms. McEnany said.

She noted the postal service has $25 billion on hand and is funded through 2021, calling Ms. Pelosi’s suggestion that it can’t handle mail-in ballots for the November election a “farce.”

