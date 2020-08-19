Federal officers involved in Operation Legend, a Justice Department initiative to assist cities plagued by violent crime, have made more than 1,000 arrests across the country, Attorney General William P. Barr said Wednesday.

Of those arrests, more than 200 defendants have been charged with federal crimes, including 90 murder suspects and nearly 400 guns have been taken off the streets, Mr. Barr said, speaking with reporters in Kansas City.

“Operation Legend is the heart of the federal government’s response to this uptick in violent crime,” he said. “Its mission is to save lives, solve crimes and take violent offenders off our streets before they can claim more victims.”

“Rather than demonizing or defunding police, we are supporting and strengthening our law enforcement partners at the state and local level,” Mr. Barr continued.

Operation Legend is named after 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was shot and killed in Kansas City while he was sleeping. The operation launched in that city earlier this month.

Ryan Ellis, 22, of Kansas City was charged last week with second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon. His arrest was made with assistance from federal agents.

“This arrest will not bring LeGend back, but will serve as an example of how we can take violent criminals off the street,” Mr. Barr said.

The initiative was expanded on July 22 to include Chicago and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Detroit, Cleveland and Milwaukee were added in late July and Indianapolis was added last week.

Cities that are part of Operation Legend will receive increased resources from the FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to reduce violent crime, with a focus on gun violence.

All told, more than 1,000 additional agents have been sent to the nine cities across the country.

