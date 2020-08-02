Border Patrol announced Sunday that they nabbed a murder suspect who fled from Fairfax County, finding the man hiding in the bathroom of a tour bus as it crossed a highway checkpoint in New Mexico.

Abel Alexander Castro Juarez, 20, is wanted on second degree homicide charges stemming from the death of Alexander Villa Lobo Guevara, killed July 24 in Annandale.

Agents said Mr. Castro Juarez was caught on Friday night as the bus he was riding came through the Interstate 25 checkpoint — one of dozens of locations the Border Patrol runs to try to prevent illegal immigrants who make it across the border from getting deeper into the country.

Mr. Castro Juarez had tried to hide in the bus bathroom, hoping he wouldn’t be missed, agents said. Mr. Castro is a citizen of El Salvador.

“Border Patrol agents working at our interior immigration checkpoints play an important role in keeping our communities safe,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

Ironically, Fairfax County earlier this year announced it was curtailing its own cooperation with federal immigration authorities, saying it feared angering its immigrant community by working with the feds.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.