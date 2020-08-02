CARLSBAD, Ariz. (AP) - A Carlsbad man has been arrested in connection with the death of his 8-year-old daughter, according to authorities.

Police said they received information Saturday afternoon about the death of a child at a Carlsbad home.

Officers located the deceased child, but didn’t release any information on how she died.

Juan Lerma was taken into custody and was being held on suspicion of abuse of a child resulting in death, tampering with evidence and intimidation of a witness, police said.

It was unclear Sunday if Lerma has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

