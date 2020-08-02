“Ask Dr. Anthony Fauci, when was the last time he saw a patient?”

That is a question that should be asked according to Dr. Stella Immanuel, a Houston-based physician who believes that the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine can defeat the coronavirus. She has noted in interviews that she has treated over 400 patients with the drug, approved by the FDA in 1955.

Dr. Fauci — director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of President Trump’s coronavirus task force — does not favor use of the drug.

Dr. Immanuel posed her question in an extensive interview Friday with KPRC, an NBC affiliate in Houston.

She won praise from President Trump for recommending the drug, particularly after she appeared outside the Supreme Court, caught on a video that went viral after it was published by Breitbart News last week.

“I was very impressed with her and other doctors that stood with her,” Mr. Trump noted after social media companies removed the video from their sites, judging the content to include “unsubstantiated” information.

“I know nothing about her, I had never seen her before. But certainly you could put her up and let her have a voice. So what they did is they took down her voice. Now, they seem to never take down the other side. They only take down conservative voices,” Mr. Trump said at the time.

CANCEL CULTURE CANCELED

The public continues to push back against efforts to erase certain people and companies from the public discourse due to their political callings.

Consider the GOYA “boycott” organized in mid-July after Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue publicly voiced his support for President Trump. A national “BUYcott” of GOYA products from those who supported Mr. Unanue quickly followed, as did additional support.

“Did any of these boycotters stop to think about the impact their actions would have on the more than 13,000 bodegas in the Big Apple — and on hundreds of thousands more stores all over the country that sell Goya products, a staple of the Hispanic dining table? Did they stop to think about the thousands of black and Latino workers Goya employs?” asked Francisco Marte, secretary of the New York Bodega and Small Business Association, writing in a recent op-ed for The New York Post.

Then there is Casey Harper, who launched a simple GoFundMe effort to raise $10,000 to buy GOYA products and distribute them to food banks. The effort has raised $330,000 as of Sunday, with more donations still arriving.

“So far we have spent about $75,000 of the donations on Goya food products for pantries in the Washington, D.C., area, and it’s making a big difference,” Mr. Harper said in a public update which advised the outreach now extends into states hard-hit by COVID-19 — with a particular focus on national food bank warehouses which can distribute large deliveries.

AND ONE MORE UPDATE

Trader Joe’s recently came under fire via a public petition citing the national grocery chain for using humorous plays on such words as “Trader Ming” and “Trader Jose” to describe international products. The petition, signed by 5,000 people, claimed the practice “exoticizes other cultures” and is therefore racist in tone.

Traders Joe’s, however, refused to remove the names from labels, explaining them as “fun” marketing.

“We disagree that any of these labels are racist. We do not make decisions based on petitions. We make decisions based on what customers purchase,” the company said.

“We have heard from many customers reaffirming that these name variations are largely viewed in exactly the way they were intended. We continue our ongoing evaluation, and those products that resonate with our customers and sell well will remain on our shelves.”

NO LONGER FUN OR USEFUL

A veteran Hollywood director has advice for both political parties.

“There is no reason for either party to have a convention this year. Just do televised speeches along with online delegate voting and social media. Besides, conventions are no longer fun or useful deliberative bodies. They’re a four-day infomercial with nothing but fundraisers and the media searching for stories that aren’t there,” Academy Award-winning director Oliver Stone tells The New York Times.

ON TARGET

President Trump offered an extensive tribute to Americans who favor target and competitive shooting — a sport which includes skeet, trap and clay targets, black powder shooting and even “cowboy action” fare. August, in fact, marks National Shooting Sports Month, which Mr. Trump frames in historical terms.

“We commemorate our Constitutional right to bear arms by celebrating America’s cherished past time of recreational and competitive shooting sports. Our great nation has a rich history of fostering responsible gun ownership. In the early days of our republic, turkey shoots encouraged community engagement and brought families closer together,” Mr. Trump said in a proclamation issued Saturday — which also cited 19th century sharpshooters such as Pawnee Bill and Annie Oakley.

“These pioneering American folk heroes demonstrated the courage, skill, and persistence necessary to excel in shooting sports and that reflect our founding values. Today, we continue to promote interest in such social pastimes that celebrate our rich and unique history of shooting sports,” Mr. Trump continued.

A potential voting bloc here? Some 52 million Americans now participate in shooting sports, according to the National Sports Shooting Foundation, an industry source.

POLL DU JOUR

• 39% of U.S. adults says that President Trump “can handle the economy better”; 83% of Republicans, 44% of independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

• 36% say Joseph R. Biden can handle the economy better; 5% of Republicans, 29% of independents and 70% of Democrats agree.

• 14% say the two have “about the same ability” to handle the economy; 8% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 15% of Democrats agree.

• 12% are not sure which one is best suited to handle the economy; 4% of Republicans, 10% of independents and 8% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Yahoo/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted July 28-30.

