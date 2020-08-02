An illegal immigrant succumbed this weekend to injuries from a fall from the border wall in Arizona, federal authorities said Sunday.

Agents found the 33-year-old Mexican man in an open field near Yuma on July 26, and he told them he’d fallen from the wall.

The agents gave first aid and summoned the local rescue squad, which took the man to the Yuma Regional Medical Center. He died on Saturday.

Customs and Border Protection didn’t release the man’s name. He is counted as a death in CBP custody even though he died at the hospital because he was still under the Border Patrol’s purview as a suspected illegal immigrant.

Earlier this year a 19-year-old pregnant woman from Guatemala was killed in Texas after falling from the border wall and landing on her back. She was eighth months pregnant and doctors attempted an emergency C-section but the baby didn’t survive either.

And last June a Mexican man died in Nogales, Arizona, after trying to scale the fence and falling onto the U.S. side.

