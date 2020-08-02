DETROIT (AP) - A 33-year-old woman was killed and her three children injured after a stolen vehicle crashed into the family’s SUV on Detroit’s east side, police said Saturday.

Police said the woman died from her injuries. The children, ages 12, 5 and 5, were hospitalized and listed in stable condition.

Two men in a stolen red Dodge Challenger struck the family’s black Chevrolet Trailblazer before 5 p.m. on Saturday, police alleged. The men were hospitalized for injuries that were not considered life threatening.

The men were arrested and a weapon was recovered.

Further details were not released.

