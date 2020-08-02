KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police say two people died in separate weekend shootings in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Police Capt. Dave Jackson said a man was found fatally wounded late Saturday near Wyandotte Avenue and 39th Street. Witnesses reported hearing several shots but couldn’t provide a description of the shooter. The victim wasn’t immediately identified.

Police are also investigating the death of a woman found early Sunday morning at a home near Gregory Boulevard and Bales Avenue in southeastern Kansas City.

Details of that shooting weren’t immediately available and the woman’s identity wasn’t released Sunday morning.

