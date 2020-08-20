A group of more than 70 former national security officials spanning the last four Republican administrations endorsed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden, arguing that President Trump is “dangerously unfit” to serve another term.

Among the group’s members include former National Security Agency and Central Intelligence Director Gen. Michael Hayden, former Deputy Secretary of State and Director of National Intelligence Amb. John Negroponte, and former CIA and FBI Director William Webster.

Four former Trump administration officials also signed the statement including former Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff Miles Taylor, former DHS Assistant Secretary Elizabeth Neumann, former General Counsel of the Peace Corps Robert Shanks and former General Counsel of DHS John Mitnick.

“While we — like all Americans — had hoped that Donald Trump would govern wisely, he has disappointed millions of voters who put their faith in him and has demonstrated that he is dangerously unfit to serve another term,” the 73 Republican former officials wrote in a joint statement.

“In contrast, we believe Joe Biden has the character, experience, and temperament to lead this nation,” they said of the former vice president.

The group cited 10 reasons behind their decision to support Mr. Biden in the upcoming election and said that Mr. Trump “has disgraced America’s global reputation and undermined our nation’s moral and diplomatic influence,” “demonstrated far greater concern about the fate of his reelection than the health of the American people,” and “disparaged our armed forces, intelligence agencies, and diplomats.”

“While some of us hold policy positions that differ from those of Joe Biden and his party, the time to debate those policy differences will come later,” the former officials wrote. “For now, it is imperative that we stop Trump’s assault on our nation’s values and institutions and reinstate the moral foundations of our democracy.”

