Sen. Ben Sasse slammed President Trump’s comments about conspiracy theory QAnon on Thursday, saying it could hurt Republicans in their bid to hold onto Senate control.

“QAnon is nuts — and real leaders call conspiracy theories conspiracy theories,” the Nebraska Republican told The Washington Post. “If Democrats take the Senate, blow up the filibuster, and pack the Supreme Court — garbage like this will be a big part of why they won.”

Mr. Sasse is no stranger to criticizing the president.

On Wednesday, at a press conference, Mr. Trump said he didn’t know much about QAnon but that he knew they “like me very much,” which he appreciates, and that they “love America.”

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who competed against Mr. Trump in the 2016 Republican presidential primary, also criticized the president’s comments.

“Why in the world would the President not kick Q’anon supporters’ butts? Nut jobs, racists, haters have no place in either Party,” he tweeted.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.