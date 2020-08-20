Sen. Cory A. Booker said Thursday that Democrats need to not only convince Americans to support presumptive presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden, but to also actually participate in the election.

“I think the biggest persuasion we need is to convince people to come out and vote in the first place,” the New Jersey Democrat said on ABC’s ‘Good Morning America.’ “Apathy is one of the greatest enemies of democracy.”

Mr. Booker said Mr. Biden needs to “be a healer” in his last speech Thursday night at the Democratic National Convention.

The senator is hoping to help with that message, as the DNC convention wraps up.

“I really believe we’re at a point in America where we need to … generate a revival of civic grace,” Mr. Booker said.

Mr. Booker said he’s concerned about much of President Trump’s behavior leading up to the election, included recent policy changes at the Postal Service, but believes Americans can “press on.”

