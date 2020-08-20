The Navy SEAL who fatally shot Osama bin Laden is persona non grata on Delta Air Lines.

Former Team Six member Robert J. O’Neill wrote Thursday on Twitter that he had been banned for posting a since-deleted photo Wednesday of himself on a Delta flight without a “dumb ass” mask, saying he wasn’t wearing one because “I’m not a p—y.”

That caused Delta to ban him, he said.

“I just got banned from @Delta for posting a picture. Wow,” Mr. O’Neill wrote.

I just got banned from @Delta for posting a picture. Wow. — Robert J. O’Neill (@mchooyah) August 20, 2020

The airline had said after the initial photo went viral that it was “reviewing this event.”

“All customers who don’t comply with our mask-wearing requirement risk losing their ability to fly Delta in the future,” spokeswomen Kyla Ross told The New York Post.

