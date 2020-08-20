President Trump said Thursday his administration is “looking at” reports that Alexei Navalny — an outspoken Russian critic of Vladimir Putin — has been hospitalized from a suspected poisoning.

In the Oval Office, Mr. Trump said he expects Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to report back to him.

“We haven’t seen it yet. We’re looking at it, and Mike’s gonna be reporting to me soon,” he said.

Mr. Navalny fell ill during a flight. He reportedly believes something was put in his tea.

The 44-year-old is an anti-corruption advocate. He slammed Mr. Putin’s recent constitutional reforms to serve additional terms in office.

In recent years, other critics of Mr. Putin have fallen ill or died from suspected poisoning.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.