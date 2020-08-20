President Trump on Thursday vowed to assist Iraq in the event of Iranian aggression but told Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi that one day all U.S. troops will leave the country.

Currently, there are more than 5,000 American troops stationed in Iraq and top U.S. commanders in the region have predicted that the U.S. force presence in the country will reduce but continue over the coming years.

“So, at some point, we obviously will be gone,” Mr. Trump told reporters. “We look forward to the day when we don’t have to be there and hopefully Iraq can live their own lives and they can defend themselves, which they’ve been doing long before we got involved.”

During a meeting at the White House, the pair discussed military and oil projects in Iraq, Mr. Trump said. “I think we’ve had a very, very good relationship since we started.”

The U.S. has thrown its support behind Mr. Al-Kadhimi, who assumed office in May when Baghdad’s relations with Washington were rickety in the wake of the fatal U.S. strike on Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani at the Baghdad airport.

The U.S. recognizes the cultural and religious ties that exist between Iran and Iraq, but the administration has sought to decrease Iran’s destabilizing influence on Iraq’s political infrastructure and security.

Mr. Al-Kadhimi expressed his gratitude for continuing U.S. support in the fight against the Islamic State and said Iraq welcomes American businesses and investments.

“Iraq is open for American business and investment,” he said. “And for [a] better future for Iraq, and Iraqi people. Thank you very much.”

Five U.S. companies signed agreements with the government of Iraq on Wednesday, including Chevron, that seek to reduce the country’s energy dependency on Iran.

• This story is based in part on wire service reports.

