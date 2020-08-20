Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force told reporters he had surgery Thursday morning to remove a polyp on his vocal cord and that he is at home recovering.

Dr. Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the surgery took place under general anesthesia and that he is doing OK, CNN first reported.

The procedure took place at George Washington University Hospital in D.C., and Dr. Fauci said he expects to return to work Monday, CBS News reported separately.

Dr. Fauci added he plans to start doing short interviews next week but that he will be “out of action” in terms of giving longer speeches for at least a couple weeks, Politico reported.

Dr. Fauci, 79, has led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984. He has been a lead member of the White House task force leading the Trump administration’s medical response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic since January.

