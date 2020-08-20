A social-media celebrity’s home in the Hollywood Hills is without power after an order from Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The Democrat ordered authorities to cut utilities to the residence on Wednesday while citing concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

“Today I authorized the City to disconnect utility service at a house in the Hollywood Hills to stop the large parties held there in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” he tweeted. “Parties like these can quickly and easily spread the virus and put our communities at risk.”

TikTok star Bryce Hall is the homeowner, TMZ reported. Mr. Hall has a following over 13 million people.

“With more than 2,000 Angelenos — and over 170,000 Americans — lost to COVID-19, we need every resident to undertake critical safeguards to stop the spread of this virus,” Mr. Garcetti said in a statement. “That includes not hosting or attending parties that put themselves, their neighbors, and many others at risk.”

NBC News reported that houses in the region “have sometimes turned into surrogates for a nightlife scene that has all but disappeared because of state orders that have closed bars and clubs” during the pandemic.

The mayor’s office noted that warnings were issued to the homeowner after events hosted Aug. 8 and Aug. 14.

