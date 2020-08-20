A former corrections officer who admitted to sexual misconduct with female inmates at a county jail is now headed behind bars himself.

Franco Villella, 24, had pleaded no contest to six counts of sexual battery. He received five-year sentences Thursday for each count, but will serve the terms concurrently. He also must register as a sex offender.

Villella was initially charged with assaulting a woman in December 2018 while she was in custody at the Montgomery County Jail. Authorities have said Villella led the woman to a seldom-used jail bathroom stall and forced her to engage in sexual conduct with him.

Additional charges were filed in April 2019 after another former inmate came forward with similar allegations.

