Former White House adviser Stephen Bannon was charged by the Southern District of New York Thursday morning as well as three others for their involvement in the “We Build the Wall” online fundraising campaign and alleged misuse of those funds.

The crowdfunding campaign raised $25 million, but it wasn’t all directed toward the southern border wall, according to a press release.

“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction,” Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney, said in a statement.

“While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle,” she continued.

Mr. Bannon, Mr. Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea are each being charged with conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, both of which carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

