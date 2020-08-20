Facebook has waged a digital war against Antifa and others encouraging rioting on its platform by removing 980 groups they used to sow chaos and discord.

In a rare step by a social media company, Facebook explicitly sought to disrupt Antifa’s operations and said it restricted 1,400 hashtags related to the militant leftists and tore down 520 pages and 160 ads.

Facebook’s crackdown on Antifa is a harbinger of things to come, as the company said it has begun changing its policies to more aggressively go after militia groups supporting violent protests.

“[W]e are expanding our Dangerous Individuals and Organizations policy to address organizations and movements that have demonstrated significant risks to public safety but do not meet the rigorous criteria to be designated as a dangerous organization and banned from having any presence on our platform,” reads Facebook’s statement. “While we will allow people to post content that supports these movements and groups, so long as they do not otherwise violate our policies, we will restrict their ability to organize on our platform.”

Facebook’s policy shift takes aim at the radical organizations’ funding, their ability to attract new followers, and the visibility of their content. Alongside shuttering accounts, Facebook has blocked the groups from running ads and monetizing content and has prohibited nonprofits from soliciting funds on their behalf.

Facebook has removed the radical organizations from being discovered via Facebook search, diminished their rankings in Facebook’s “News Feed,” and has begun reviewing its hashtag features’ functionality on Instagram to thwart the bad actors’ spread as well.

The decision to explicitly call out Antifa over inciting violence via Facebook stands in stark contrast to other social media companies. Earlier this summer, Twitter limited the visibility of some of President Trump’s tweets and tagged one tweet about ongoing protests and riots over concerns that Mr. Trump was potentially inciting violence.

Other social media companies such as Snapchat followed suit and took action to diminish Mr. Trump’s presence on their platforms and touted their content moderation.

By publicizing its actions against Antifa, Facebook has called attention to its more aggressive content moderation approach as affecting all political ideologies. While Facebook’s latest actions struck a blow against Antifa and radical leftists, the company’s new posture has also damaged the conspiratorial QAnon community sympathetic to the political right.

Some conspiracy theorists of QAnon have a favorable view of President Trump, which Mr. Trump acknowledged on Wednesday and was criticized by his political opponents for not strongly condemning the conspiracy theorists.

Facebook said it has already removed 790 QAnon groups from Facebook and imposed restrictions on an additional 1,950 QAnon groups on its platform and 10,000 accounts on Instagram. Another 1,500 ads affiliated with QAnon, 100 pages and 300 QAnon-related hashtags were also scrubbed from Facebook.

The announcement of Facebook’s policy shift during the ongoing Democratic National Convention and before next week’s Republican National Convention appears aimed at ensuring that Americans tuning into the 2020 presidential race for the first time are more likely to learn of the social media giant’s actions.

Facebook has met with election officials and participated alongside other Big Tech companies in regular meetings with the federal government’s law enforcement agencies and intelligence community to discuss adversarial influence operations focused on elections and misinformation surrounding the conventions.

“[A]ny non-state actor or group that qualifies as a dangerous individual or organization will be banned from our platform,” read Facebook’s statement. “Our teams will also study trends in attempts to skirt our enforcement so we can adapt. These movements and groups evolve quickly, and our teams will follow them closely and consult with outside experts so we can continue to enforce our policies against them.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.