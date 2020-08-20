A Georgia man received $76,000 in benefits from the government after saying he had witnessed horrible atrocities during a six-month combat deployment to Afghanistan in 2008-2009.

Gregg Ramsdell, 61, told the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs he had seen explosions that ripped apart the bodies of U.S. military personnel; the executions of men, women and children and women who detonated themselves while holding babies. It had caused him to suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

But, it was all a lie, according to the Department of Justice.

Ramsdell was a veteran but wasn’t in Afghanistan during the time he claimed. He also lied while applying for a civilian position at Fort Benning in Georgia by claiming to have received a Silver Star and Purple Heart. He was given credit for the decorations on his successful job application.

“Ramsdell admitted that he falsely claimed to have suffered post-traumatic stress disorder when he applied for disability benefits,” according to the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia. “He also falsely claimed that these experiences made him ‘unable to live a normal life.’ “

He pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements and one could of violating the Stolen Valor Act, federal prosecutors said.

Ramsdell was sentenced this week to 12 months in prison followed by three years supervised release. It’s the maximum term he can serve for the offense. There is no parole in the federal system. He was also ordered to pay $76,000 restitution to the VA.

“Ramsdell’s conduct does a disservice to all of those who exhibit true valor, serving honorably and courageously in our nation’s armed forces,” said U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler.

