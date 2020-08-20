While both political parties rev up their campaigns to compete for the White House, evangelist Franklin Graham is planning a prayer march through the nation’s capital to provide spiritual relief to political leaders and citizens alike in uncertain times.

“Will you join us for this march as we call out to God to heal our land? On September 26 beginning at noon at the Lincoln Memorial, we will make our way across the National Mall before ending in front of the U.S. Capitol. Along the 1.8 mile route, we will stop for focused prayer for America, our communities and families, and our leaders,” Mr. Graham says in his public invitation.

“America is in trouble. Our communities are hurting, our people are divided, and there’s fear and uncertainty all around us. Let’s join together and do the most important thing: pray!” the pastor declares.

Indeed, participants will pray silently at seven key points during the march: The Lincoln Memorial, the White House, the Washington Monument, the World War II Memorial, the National Museum of African American Culture and History, the National Archives and the Capitol.

“The Washington Prayer March 2020 event is a dedicated prayer march that is focused solely on asking God to heal our land. It is not a protest or political event, and we are asking participants to not bring signs in support of any candidate or party,” the organizers say.

Find the emerging details of this event at PrayerMarch2020.com.

Mr. Graham has long kept a keen eye on politics, meanwhile. During the 2016 election, he asked people to pray for the nation. When asked what prompted President Trump’s victory that year, Mr. Graham had a ready answer: “God showed up,” he told the press.

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING?

Do national political conventions sway voter choice when election day comes? Analysts have argued that point over the years. Now comes a new Rasmussen Reports poll that finds that the big events only influence 19% of voters when they mark their ballot in a presidential race.

“The growth of state primaries has largely reduced national political conventions to rah-rah sessions for the party faithful, but one-in-five voters say a convention has changed their vote. The vast majority (74%), however, haven’t been swayed,” the poll analysis said.

The Republican side appears to have a little edge in the findings.

The survey found that 53% of the respondents said they had watched “some” of the Democratic National Convention this week. That includes 74% of Democrats. Another 59% overall said they’re likely to watch next week’s Republican National Convention; that includes 81% of the Republicans who were polled.

Those all important independents also suggest and edge for President Trump.

“Among voters not affiliated with either major party, 44% are likely to watch at least some of the Democratic convention; 52% are likely to tune into some of the GOP conclave,” the pollster said.

The survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted Tuesday and Wednesday.

YES, THERE ARE TRUMP MASKS

Masks are a mainstay for now.

For those who wonder, President Trump’s official campaign store does indeed offer both masks and larger face and neck coverings in a variety of colors and patterns — including red, hot pink and camouflage. They bear such large emblems as “Trump,” “MAGA” or “Trump/Pence 2020.”

Find them all at DonaldJTrump.com.

HOME SWEET HOME

There are many dimensions to a political candidate, and lifestyle and real estate is one of them.

Guest of a Guest, a New York City-based news organization which dwells on society and style around the nation, offers this analysis of someone very much in the news at the moment: “Inside Kamala Harris‘ multimillion dollar real estate portfolio.”

There are three of them to consider.

Analyst Stephanie Maida reveals that the Democratic vice-presidential nominee owns a $1.7 million, 1,700-square-foot luxury condominium in Washington; a $5.5 million, four-bedroom, 3,505-square-foot home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, and a $890,000, 1,000-square-foot loft in San Francisco.

“From her condo in D.C. to her homes in California, Harris boasts an impressive real estate portfolio totaling roughly $8 million,” writes Ms. Maida.

NOW THERE’S A THOUGHT

‘Everyone loves President Trump. Some just don’t know it yet.”

Those of the words of Mike Lindell, MyPillow founder and friend of Mr. Trump — and also the chairman of the Minnesota Trump campaign. Mr. Lindell bases his business in Chaska, Minnesota — and made the remark in a campaign outreach for Mr. Trump.

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

For sale: Crescent Chapel Farm, includes stone and brick manor house built in 1843 on 31 acres once granted to William Penn near Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. The site was visited by Union Army troops on their way to the historic Battle of Gettysburg. Four bedrooms, three baths, separate guest suite, chef’s kitchen, original architectural details and woodwork, stone fireplace, ceiling beams; 3,650 square feet. Includes large barn and stable, poultry house, orchard, stocked pond, stream. Priced at $729,000 through Miller-re.com.

POLL DU JOUR

• 33% of U.S. adults say they are paying “a lot of attention” to the presidential election campaign; 34% of Republicans, 23% of independents and 43% of Democrats agree.

• 30% overall say they are paying “some attention” to the presidential campaign; 28% of Republicans, 29% of independents and 32% of Democrats agree.

• 28% overall say they are paying “only a little attention” to the campaign; 32% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

• 10% overall say they are paying “no attention at all” to the campaign; 6% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 5% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov pol of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted Aug. 16-18.

