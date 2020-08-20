Joe Biden screwed up the Declaration of Independence — again.

In his acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday night, Mr. Biden quoted from the “sacred document” and, not for the first time, improved on the Founding Fathers’ sexism.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men and women are created equal,” Mr. Biden said.

The document does not say that though. The quote from the Declaration is “all men are created equal,” though 18th century English often used “men” in a common-gender sense to refer to both sexes.

This was not the first time Mr. Biden had quoted a feminism-improved Declaration.

In March, at a rally in Texas, Mr. Biden not only added “and women,” but also fumbled the next words in the Declaration, saying “we hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created, by the, you know, you know the thing.”

The Declaration continues after the equality line “that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights.”

