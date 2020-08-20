KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - Kenosha police are investigating two separate homicides that happened within two hours of each other.

Authorities said the first occurred about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. A 40-year-old Kenosha man was found at a residence with a fatal gunshot wound after a report of gunfire in the neighborhood. No suspect is in custody.

In the second case, a 24-year-old Kenosha man and 13-year-old boy were shot near an alley about 10:30 p.m. Despite life-saving efforts, the man died at the scene. The boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police are treating the two homicides as separate investigations and do not believe they are related.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.