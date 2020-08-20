ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) - A memorial service will be held next week for a South Carolina K9 deputy killed by friendly fire during what the sheriff’s office described as an ambush shooting.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said, on its Facebook page, that the Anderson County Civic Center’s William A. Floyd Amphitheater will host the 11 a.m. service for K9 Roscoe on Aug. 27. Seating is on the grass, so guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

K9 Roscoe, a three-year-old German shepherd, died in the line of duty from friendly fire amid what the sheriff’s office described as an ambush shooting on Aug. 11. He joined the sheriff’s office in 2017 and was certified in tracking, criminal apprehension, and narcotics detection.

Sheriff Chad McBride has said the officer’s death is “going to be a huge loss for our department.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.