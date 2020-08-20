Michael Moore says he has a “battle plan” for Joseph R. Biden’s campaign that will ensure President Trump is the “last” Republican to serve as commander in chief.

The Hollywood director took to Instagram this week in a desperate call for Democrats to use an iron fist with their political rivals. He said that being “wired for love” prevents liberals from accurately seeing the dangers posed by Mr. Trump and the actions necessary to make sure “the GOP is gone for good.”

“THIS MUST BE OUR BATTLE PLAN,” he wrote Monday. His main bullets points include:

“Do Not Wait — Biden/Harris Should Start Running the Country Now.”

“The Republican Party Must Be Crushed and Destroyed. Trump Must Become the Last Republican President.”

“Let’s all pledge that, if Trump tries to cancel the election or if he refuses to accept its results, millions of us will go to DC and encircle the White House until he backs down, resigns or is removed.”

Mr. Moore said that Election Day is so important that he would be willing to die while attempting to make sure “EVERYONE” votes.

“Who Would Be Willing To, If Need Be, Put Their Life on the Line To Ensure This Election Is Held and EVERYONE Gets to Vote? I Would,” he continued. “Would You?”

The left-wing filmmaker concluded that “America, post-pandemic, must become a very different place.”

