Do national political conventions sway voter choice when Election Day comes? Analysts have argued that point over the years. Now comes a new Rasmussen Reports poll that finds that the big events only influence 19% of voters when they mark their ballot in a presidential race.

“The growth of state primaries has largely reduced national political conventions to rah-rah sessions for the party faithful, but one-in-five voters say a convention has changed their vote. The vast majority (74%), however, haven’t been swayed,” the poll analysis said.

The Republican side appears to have a little edge in the findings.

The survey found that 53% of the respondents said they had watched “some” of the Democratic National Convention this week. That includes 74% of Democrats. Another 59% overall said they’re likely to watch next week’s Republican National Convention; that includes 81% of the Republicans who were polled.

Those all important independents also suggest an edge for President Trump. Among voters not affiliated with either major party, 44% are likely to watch at least some of the Democratic convention; 52% are likely to tune into some of the GOP conclave,” the pollster said.

The survey of 1,000 likely U.S. voters was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

