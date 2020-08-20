House Speaker Nancy Pelosi waded into a competitive Massachusetts Senate primary on Thursday, endorsing Joe Kennedy in his challenge against Sen. Ed Markey.

Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, credited Mr. Kennedy, a long-time ally of the speaker, with helping the Democrats win the House in 2018 by campaigning across the country.

“Never before have the times demanded we elect courageous leaders as today, and that is why I am proud to endorse Joe Kennedy for Senate,” she said in a video statement.

According to a recent poll of 500 registered voters from UMass/Amherst, Mr. Markey has seen a surge of support with about 50% saying they’d support him if the election was held now, whereas only 32% said the same for Mr. Kennedy.

When this poll was done in February, Mr. Markey and Mr. Kennedy were nearly tied. And an Emerson College/7 News poll from May had Mr. Kennedy with a double-digit lead.

The Massachusetts primary is on Sept. 1.

