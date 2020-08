WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Wichita.

KWCH-TV reports that police said the shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police Lt. Scott Moon said witnesses have been cooperative. Police are collecting surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

No other details were immediately released, including the name of the slain woman.

