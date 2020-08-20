PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Providence police officer facing an investigation into shots fired near his home while he was off-duty will not be charged with a crime, the department said.

Rhode Island’s attorney general’s office decided not to bring charges against Scott Petrocchi, who has served on the Providence police force for more than 20 years, the Providence Journal reported Wednesday.

The department released few details about the alleged shots fired in late March, but said it searched Petrocchi’s home in Johnston and that no witnesses had come forward.

However, the police department was moving forward with an internal disciplinary process and was considering firing Petrocchi, Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Paré told the newspaper.

Petrocchi retired instead. Last year, Petrocchi was injured in an altercation off-duty that the department also investigated, the newspaper reported.

A representative for him declined to comment to the newspaper.

