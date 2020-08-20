Sen. Tammy Duckworth, an Army combat veteran, on Thursday said President Trump doesn’t deserve to be commander-in-chief because he doesn’t respect the sacrifices made by the troops.

“Donald Trump doesn’t deserve to call himself commander in chief for another four minutes — let alone another four years,” she said in a speech at the virtual Democratic National Convention.

Ms. Duckworth, who lost her legs in Iraq, said Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden understands the troops because his late son, Beau, served in Iraq.

“He understands their bravery because he had to muster that same strength every hour of every day Beau was overseas,” said Ms. Duckworth, Illinois Democrat.

As president, Mr. Trump has made strengthening the military a top priority and often voiced deep respect for the troops.

Ms. Duckworth slammed Mr. Trump for not confronting Russian President Vladimir Putin about reports the Kremlin offered a bounty for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“Somehow, Donald Trump still doesn’t get that America should stand up for what’s right — stand tall for our troops — and stand strong against our enemies. But unlike Trump, Joe understands all of that,” she said. “As president, Joe Biden would never let tyrants manipulate him like a puppet on a string.”

