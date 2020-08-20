Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe took a step closer to running for that office again.

Mr. McAuliffe filed paperwork with the state’s Department of Elections to begin a campaign in 2021.

McAuliffe spokesman Brennan Bilberry told The Associated Press Wednesday that this was done for accounting and legal purposes, but no final decision will be made until after the November election.

It has long been speculated that Mr. McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, may run again.

According to Virginia law, governors are not allowed to run for consecutive four-year terms, but are eligible to run after a break.

As the Democratic National Committee chairman, Mr. McAuliffe has been teasing a run while helping Joseph R. Biden, the presumed Democratic presidential nominee, with his campaign this year.