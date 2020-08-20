GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Trains have started moving again through a Colorado canyon where railroad tracks were closed because of an ongoing wildfire.

Union Pacific Railroad Co. and Amtrak resumed service through Glenwood Springs after closing the tracks in Glenwood Canyon last week, The Post Independent reported Wednesday.

Union Pacific’s first train traveled Monday morning through the canyon 87 miles (140 kilometers) east of Grand Junction, spokesperson Raquel Espinoza said.

Trains normally permitted to travel at 25 mph (40 kph) were reduced to a maximum speed of 5 mph (8 kph) through the 18-mile (29-kilometer) stretch of canyon, Espinoza said.

Amtrak’s California Zephyr Line resumed service through Glenwood Wednesday, but trains experienced long delays because of debris falling on the tracks, Amtrak said.

Amtrak spent the past week diverting trains through Wyoming when possible, spokesperson Marc Magliari said.

Amtrak runs passenger trains through the fire area only after receiving permission from Union Pacific, which owns the tracks, officials said.

The so-called Grizzly Creek Fire had burned nearly 44 square miles (114 square kilometers) in Garfield and Eagle counties as of Wednesday, officials said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.