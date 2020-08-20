The Trump campaign released a new ad Thursday, accusing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden of embracing the “radical left.”

The 30-second ad starts with a clip of Sen. Bernard Sanders, a self-described democratic socialist from Vermont who ran against Mr. Biden in the primary.

“Many of the ideas we fought for, that just a few years ago were considered radical, are now considered mainstream,” Mr. Sanders says in the video.

The senator’s signature proposal has been a government-run “Medicare for All” plan to radically reconstruct the American health care system, although Mr. Biden is not an advocate of that plan.

The ad goes on to list several policies that Mr. Biden does support, including raising taxes, banning fossil fuels and granting amnesty for undocumented immigrants.

“Bernie’s right. Joe Biden embraced the policies of the radical left,” a narrator says.

The new ad comes as the virtual Democratic National Convention is set to wrap up Thursday night with Mr. Biden accepting the party’s nomination for president.

While prominent progressives such as Mr. Sanders and freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York spoke at the DNC, some have been frustrated that Republicans endorsing Mr. Biden have been given so much time to speak.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez used her 60-second speech to nominate Mr. Sanders and did not mention Mr. Biden. The DNC had asked her to second the nomination as a procedural matter, since Mr. Sanders crossed the delegate threshold.

She has congratulated Mr. Biden.

Congratulations, @JoeBiden - I deeply look forward to fighting for our future together and reclaiming our democracy in November.



Thank you @DemConvention for having me deliver Sen. Sanders’ roll call nomination speech.



It’s been an absolute honor.#NotMeUs & #Biden2020 🇺🇸 https://t.co/dJN1FUQfix — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

