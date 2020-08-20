President Trump got a slice of regular campaign life during the pandemic on Thursday, stepping out of his motorcade to make an unscheduled visit to a local pizza joint.

Mr. Trump was greeted with applause as he stepped out of “the Beast” and into Arcaro and Genell Takeaway Kitchen in Old Forge, Pa.

The president greeted its masked workers and left with a pie, but not before showing it off for the cameras.

Mr. Trump, who earlier gave a campaign speech outside a home supplier, said his reason for stopping was simple: “Because they have great pizza.”

