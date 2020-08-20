President Trump asked the Supreme Court Thursday to hear a case over his ability to block users on Twitter from interacting with his account after lower courts said the move ran afoul of the U.S. Constitution.

His appeal to the high court comes after seven individuals who were blocked by the president on Twitter filed a lawsuit in 2017.

The blocking occurred after Mr. Trump took office as president.

According to the legal documents, the individuals are able to view his tweets from other accounts online, but cannot interact with them or leave a comment.

Both a federal district and a federal appeals court have ruled the president violated the First Amendment by blocking Twitter users from viewing his tweets since he uses his personal account to announce official policies.

Mr. Trump’s Justice Department, though, wants the Supreme Court to step in, arguing the justices must hear the case because the lower court’s rulings blur the line between state action and personal conduct.

The administration’s reasoning is that the president created his @realDonaldTrump Twitter account in 2009 when he was a private citizen and that not allowing him to block users would treat him differently than other Twitter account holders.

“The blocking capability was available to President Trump because he is a registered Twitter user, not by virtue of his public office, and is available to him on the same terms that Twitter makes that capability available to all account holders,” the administration’s legal filing read.

Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute, represented seven individuals who brought the lawsuit against the president in the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after they were blocked. Mr. Jaffer said the legal battle is critical to democracy.

“This case stands for a principle that is fundamental to our democracy and basically synonymous with the First Amendment: government officials can’t exclude people from public forums simply because they disagree with their political views,” he said. “The Supreme Court should reject the White House’s petition and leave the appeals court’s careful and well-reasoned decision in place.”

